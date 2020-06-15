Indicted CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride Takes Leave to Focus on Legal Defense

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. said Sunday that Jayson Penn, its president and CEO, is taking a leave of absence to focus on his defense in a price fixing indictment.

Penn is one of four current and former executives at chicken companies who were indicted earlier this month on charges of price fixing.

A federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Greeley, Colo.-based Pilgrim’s PPC, +0.71% nd Claxton, Ga.-based Claxton Poultry Farms conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press