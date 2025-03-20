Inside the UK Cultivated Meat Regulatory Sandbox with Mosa Meat, Hoxton Farms, and BlueNalu

The European Food Safety Authority ‘s (EFSA’s) novel foods process can be hard to navigate, in part because startups don’t have a structured way to get guidance before submitting applications, say startups.

However, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) is taking a “more tailored approach” via its new cultivated meat sandbox program, helping companies understand exactly what is required before they submit their dossiers.

Startups selected to participate in the program—Hoxton Farms (UK), BlueNalu (USA), Mosa Meat (The Netherlands), Gourmey (France), Roslin Technologies (UK), Uncommon Bio (UK), Vital Meat (France) and Vow (Australia)—will each have one-on-one consultations with the FSA, Robert Jones, VP global public affairs at Netherlands-based startup Mosa Meat, told AgFunderNews.

