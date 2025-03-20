Inside the UK Cultivated Meat Regulatory Sandbox with Mosa Meat, Hoxton Farms, and BlueNalu

Elaine Watson, AgFunderNews Meat & Poultry March 20, 2025

The European Food Safety Authority ‘s (EFSA’s) novel foods process can be hard to navigate, in part because startups don’t have a structured way to get guidance before submitting applications, say startups.

However, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) is taking a “more tailored approach” via its new cultivated meat sandbox program, helping companies understand exactly what is required before they submit their dossiers.

Startups selected to participate in the program—Hoxton Farms (UK), BlueNalu (USA), Mosa Meat (The Netherlands), Gourmey (France), Roslin Technologies (UK), Uncommon Bio (UK), Vital Meat (France) and Vow (Australia)—will each have one-on-one consultations with the FSA, Robert Jones, VP global public affairs at Netherlands-based startup Mosa Meat, told AgFunderNews.

Read more at AgFunderNews.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Ajinomoto Partners with Cultivated Meat Company SuperMeat, Anticipates Bright Future in Cellular Agriculture

SuperMeat Meat & Poultry March 14, 2022

SuperMeat, a food-tech company working to supply the world with high-quality cultivated meat, announced a new strategic partnership with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (“Ajinomoto Co.”) to establish a commercially viable supply chain platform for the cultivated meat industry. As part of the partnership, Ajinomoto Co. will invest in SuperMeat as one of its corporate venture capital projects.