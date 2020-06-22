Iowa JBS Meatpacking Employees Warned of ‘Excessive Absenteeism’ as Pandemic Continues

Tyler Jett, Des Moines Register Meat & Poultry June 22, 2020

As worker shortages continue at meatpacking plants because of the spread of COVID-19, JBS USA employees at its Marshalltown plant say the company has distributed a letter warning that they may not be in good standing with the company due to “excessive absenteeism.”

The letter asks workers to call the plant’s human resources department by Friday to explain why they have not been showing up, according to a copy obtained by the Des Moines Register.

“Your job has been and continues to be available,” a JBS representative wrote. “… The company wants to work with you to find a solution.”

