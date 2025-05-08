Iowa State Study Shows Packaging Impact on Bacon Color, Consumer Appeal

A recent study at Iowa State University showed how packaging can affect consumer choices for bacon, America’s favorite pork product.

Iowa State researchers wanted to see if natural antioxidant treatments would prevent or minimize color changes in packaged bacon. While the treatments had little effect, the packaging had a significant influence.

Stephanie Major, a senior in animal science and meat science, helped lead the research, working with Terry Houser, associate professor of animal science.

Over time, retail lighting and exposure to oxygen can cause photo-oxidation of cured meat products, causing the bacon to appear gray or brown in color.

