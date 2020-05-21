Is There Really a Meat Shortage? Here’s What’s Going on With Chicken, Beef and Pork

Does the meat selection in your local grocery store seem sparser and more expensive than usual? You’re not the only one to notice. Many stores across the country are reporting fewer shipments of beef, pork and chicken after more than a dozen large meat processing facilities have closed their doors in response to thousands of workers testing positive for the coronavirus.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases throughout 115 meat and poultry processing plants, adding that the close working conditions pose a higher risk for transmitting COVID-19.

So is there actually a shortage of meat in America? And what does it mean for the grocery stores that are waiting to restock their shelves? Here’s more information on what we know about the meat shortage, the effect on local farmers, and what you can do if you can’t find meat in the stores. This story is intended to provide an overview of the situation and updates frequently.

