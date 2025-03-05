J. Walter ‘Gator’ Pelletier III Honored with National Turkey Federation Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON – The National Turkey Federation (NTF) is proud to announce J. Walter “Gator” Pelletier III as the recipient of the prestigious NTF Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his decades of leadership, innovation and commitment to the turkey industry. Gator received his award February 22, 2025, during the 2025 National Turkey Federation Annual Convention in Scottsdale, AZ. Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain presented the award to Gator on behalf of the NTF.

Gator, a native of Maysville, North Carolina, dedicated his career to advancing best practices in animal welfare, production efficiency and industry collaboration. A graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in chemical engineering, Gator began his professional journey at Milliken & Company before transitioning to agriculture, where he built a remarkable career at Goldsboro Milling Company and Butterball, LLC.

“Gator’s contributions extend beyond Butterball—he has been a respected leader across the industry, fostering relationships and championing policies that benefit turkey producers nationwide,” said NTF President and CEO Leslee Oden. “His influence on live operations, workforce development and biosecurity measures has been instrumental in ensuring the success and resilience of our sector.”

Gator joined Goldsboro Milling in 1981, rising to lead its turkey breeder and meatbird operations. In 2006, when Goldsboro Milling acquired its share of Butterball, he became responsible for the company’s North Carolina turkey operations and later oversaw Butterball’s live operations nationwide until his retirement in 2024. His leadership as President of Goldsboro Milling Company, a position he has held since 2014, and his continued role on Butterball’s Board of Directors solidify his legacy in the industry. Beyond his professional achievements, Gator has been an active and dedicated industry advocate. He served as NTF Chair in 2009, a role in which he had the distinct honor of presenting the National Thanksgiving Turkey to President Barack Obama at the White House. Additionally, he has contributed his expertise through service on several boards, including Wayne Country Day School, Wayne Community College Foundation, the North Carolina Poultry Federation, and Mount Olive Pickle.