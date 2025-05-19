Jack Link’s and MrBeast Announce Unprecedented Global Partnership to Launch New Meat Snack Line

MINONG, Wis. — Jack Link’s, a global leader in meat snacks and one of the largest privately owned food companies in the U.S., announced a groundbreaking global partnership with the world’s #1 social media creator, businessman, and philanthropist, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson). This landmark collaboration will see the two entities launch an exciting new line of protein-packed meat snack products.

This partnership marks MrBeast’s first-ever collaboration with a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company for a co-branded product line, signaling a significant convergence of traditional food industry expertise and modern digital influence.

The Jack Link’s x MrBeast collaboration introduces a new line of co-branded meat snack multipacks featuring individual-sized packs of your favorite flavors of beef jerky and meat sticks. Designed for convenient pantry storage and active lifestyles, these multipacks, showcasing MrBeast’s signature branding, cater to protein-rich snacking needs for school lunches, road trips, and everyday protein fueling.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with MrBeast,” said Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s. “Jimmy’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his fans align perfectly with our values at Jack Link’s. We believe this collaboration will drive a new generation of consumers into the meat snacks category, worldwide.”

This strategic partnership targets the significant market of Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and their parents. Despite 33 percent of younger consumers snacking more than three times a day, only about 9 percent currently opt for meat snacks, highlighting a substantial opportunity for growth by offering appealing and convenient choices that merge the trusted quality of Jack Link’s with the widespread influence of MrBeast.*

“I’ve been eating Jack Link’s since I can remember, so teaming up is a no-brainer,” Donaldson said. “Now we get to do something super fun and tasty for our fans – I can’t wait for everyone to see what we dream up.”

MrBeast’s CEO, Jeff Housenbold, added, ”We’re always looking to partner with brands that share our ‘better than the competition’ and ‘better-for-you’ philosophy, so this collaboration with Jack Link’s felt like a natural fit. Beast Packs are a way to bring the MrBeast experience from the screen to the snack aisle—while also introducing our fans to each other’s worlds.”

Industry partners are invited to learn more about this exciting partnership at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis. Visit the Jack Link’s booth (#2864) on the show floor, May 13 – 15, to sample products and explore this unique collaboration.

* Nielsen NIQ Demographic Profile (4/28/2025) Mintel 2024

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a leader in snacking and its brand Jack Link’s is the No. 1 meat snack brand in America. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1985. The company is made up of passionate Team Members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Link Snacks offers premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Jack Link’s®, Lorissa’s Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. Visit JackLinks.com to learn more.

About MrBeast

MrBeast, founded by YouTube creator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, is a global entertainment powerhouse known for its groundbreaking content, viral challenges, and large-scale philanthropic initiatives. With over 389 million subscribers, MrBeast became the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world in June 2024 and now generates more than 2 billion views each month. His Prime Video series Beast Games became the streamer’s most-watched unscripted series ever and broke 44 Guinness World Records, further cementing his impact beyond digital platforms. Donaldson was named the #1 creator on Forbes’ 2023 Top Creators List and has been featured on both the TIME 100 and the inaugural TIME 100 Climate list. In 2022, he launched Feastables, a snack brand that quickly became one of the fastest-growing CPG companies in history. A leader in digital-first philanthropy, Donaldson has spearheaded major global campaigns, including #TeamTrees, which raised over $23 million to plant 23 million trees, and #TeamSeas, which removed 30 million pounds of waste from oceans, rivers, and beaches. In 2020, he founded Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has since provided more than 20 million meals and funded critical infrastructure projects for underserved communities around the world.