Jack Link’s Protein Snacks Names Kevin McAdams, President of North America

MINONG, Wis. — Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, the global leader in meat snacks, announced today that food and beverage industry veteran, Kevin McAdams, has joined the family owned and operated company as President, North America. In this role, McAdams has responsibility for Jack Link’s United States and Canadian businesses, in addition to oversight of the company’s manufacturing and supply-chain operations in the United States, Brazil and New Zealand. McAdams will report directly to CEO Troy Link.

“We are tremendously excited to have Kevin, a deeply experienced and values-based leader, join our company and help shape a strong future of growth for Jack Link’s,” said Link. “I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in upholding our core values and unique culture, strengthening our portfolio of brands, and competing and winning in our category and consumer segments.”

As a global leader in the increasingly dynamic protein snacks space, Jack Link’s is strategically focused on being the category-growth driver for our customers by making the highest-quality foods, providing exceptional service at the shelf, and investing in branding, marketing and digital activations that excite consumers.

“Kevin’s role will entail leading these strategic initiatives across North America while also working to further develop and strengthen the company’s total, global supply-chain,” said Link.

“The Link family and company team members have built a tremendous legacy and brand, and I am honored to join the Jack Link’s team as we set our sights on accelerating the company’s growth plans,” said McAdams. “I look forward to building on Jack Link’s rich heritage for our customers, consumers and team members. Not to mention, working, and running, with Sasquatch is pretty cool, too.”

Jack Link’s will benefit from McAdams’ 25 years of leadership experience, as well as his extensive background in the food and beverage industry, and significant experience driving strong growth and leading talented teams. Prior to Jack Link’s, he has served as president at Mizkan America, Schwan’s Consumer Brands and Pabst Brewing Company. He also held operating roles with Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Company, Frito-Lay North America and The Earthgrains Company. McAdams earned his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in 1993.

About Jack Link’s® Protein Snacks

Jack Link’s is a global leader in portable protein snacks and the No. 1 meat snack manufacturer worldwide. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link’s is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1986. The company is made up of over 4,000 passionate team members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Jack Link’s offers more than more than 300 premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The Jack Link’s Protein Snacks portfolio of brands includes Jack Link’s, Lorissa’s Kitchen, MATADOR Jerky, BiFi and Peperami. Check out JackLinks.com to learn more about the brand.