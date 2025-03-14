January Beef Exports Above Year-Ago; Pork Trends Modestly Lower

Exports of U.S. beef trended higher than a year ago in January, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Pork exports were slightly below last January’s large totals, despite another outstanding performance in Mexico and Central America.

January beef exports reached 102,840 metric tons (mt), up 3% year-over-year, while value increased 5% to $804.6 million. Growth was driven in part by larger exports to China and Canada, while exports to South Korea were steady in volume but higher in value. Strong value increases were also achieved in other key markets, including Taiwan, the Caribbean, Central America and the ASEAN. Exports of beef variety meat were the largest in nearly two years, led by larger shipments to Mexico, Egypt, Canada and China/Hong Kong.

“Demand for U.S. beef came on strong in the Asian markets late last year, and that momentum largely continued in January,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “The performance in Korea is especially encouraging, given the country’s political turmoil and slumping currency. It is also gratifying to see exports trending higher to China, though we are concerned about access to the market moving forward, as many U.S. beef and pork plants are awaiting word on their eligibility beyond mid-March.”

To learn more about the research, please go to: U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF)