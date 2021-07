OTTUMWA, Iowa — JBS USA in Ottumwa held a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, July 17, where one person now has the chance to receive free meat for a year.

JBS USA is a leading global food company that provides diversified, high-quality food products to customers in approximately 100 countries on 6 continents.

One man receiving his vaccine Saturday said the free meat gave him the push to stop procrastinating and finally get vaccinated.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KTVO

.