JBS, Pilgrim’s Announces Free 2-Year College Tuition Program for Workers, Dependents

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced Thursday morning a new two-year college tuition program to provide the company’s team members and their dependent children higher education opportunities at no cost.

JBS and Pilgrim’s workers with at least a six-month history with the company are eligible. They must remain in good standing with the company through completion of their education. The company will pay college tuition upfront, and workers are free to pursue whatever program they choose.

The program removes a major financial barrier to college attendance and stands to become the largest free college tuition program in rural America, according to a company news release. The program provides opportunities to more than 66,000 team members and their dependent children. Company advisors will help employees, many from first-generation American families, navigate the application process. The program is being promoted to workers in multiple languages.

