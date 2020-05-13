JBS Resumes Operations at Virus-Wracked Pork Plant in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — JBS USA is resuming operations at its Worthington pork plant after being shut down for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak among workers.

JBS USA said it resumed hog slaughtering at the southwestern Minnesota plant with reduced staff on Wednesday. The company plans to resume processing on Thursday and expect operations to normalize over time as absenteeism rates decline.

JBS USA announced April 20 it was suspending operations at the large pork processing plant because of the COVID-19 outbreak. During the shutdown, the plant euthanized hogs for producers faced with too many animals, but now will return to processing rather than euthanizing hogs.

