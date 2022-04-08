JBS USA Adding Northern Colorado Shipping Hub to Bolster Meat Supply Chain

Greg Avery, Denver Business Journal Meat & Poultry April 8, 2022

Meatpacking giant JBS USA is opening a cold-storage and railroad shipping facility in northern Colorado, a project that’s expected to bolster its beef supply chain and add 80 jobs in the region.

The Greeley-based company’s 200,000 square-foot blast-freezing and transportation facility will be in Windsor on a railroad spur in the 3,000-acre Great Western Industrial Park, owned by the Denver-based The Broe Group.

JBS USA partnered with Michigan-based Lineage Logistics to develop the highly-automated facility. Lineage Logistics owns cold-storage warehouses and designs food shipping and logistics systems.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Denver Business Journal

