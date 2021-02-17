JBS USA Delivers COVID-19 Vaccinations to Team Members at Illinois Production Facility

GREELEY, Colo. — Leading global food company JBS USA today announced that nearly 700 team members at its Beardstown, Ill., pork production facility have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The company’s team members were enthusiastic to be vaccinated and as a result, the full allotment of vaccines provided by the local health department were utilized. In partnership with the Cass County Health Department, team members were vaccinated on site at the plant, making it the largest vaccination effort to date at a red meat facility and one of the largest efforts for essential food production workers thus far.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to vaccinate many of our team members in Beardstown and appreciate the Cass County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health for their assistance and prioritization of our essential workforce,” said Bob Krebs, president, JBS USA pork. “We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our team members and doing all we can to ensure our workforce across the country is given the opportunity to be vaccinated as soon as possible. They have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to provide food for all Americans, and their access to the vaccine should absolutely be prioritized.”

Vaccination at the Beardstown facility is voluntary, and all team members who choose to be vaccinated will receive a $100 incentive bonus. Vaccines were administered on site by trained third-party nurses, and the second dose of the vaccine will be provided to Beardstown team members in March.

“The Cass County Health Department is proud to partner with JBS USA to implement a large-scale vaccination clinic for these essential employees in Beardstown,” said Teresa Armstrong, Administrator of Cass County Health Department. “Our goal is to quickly and safely vaccinate as many JBS Beardstown employees as possible to prevent illness and spread of COVID-19.”

“We are hopeful other states will soon follow Illinois’ lead in providing access to vaccines for essential food workers,” Krebs added.

Throughout the pandemic, JBS USA has been focused on the health and safety of its team members, implementing hundreds of safety measures and investing hundreds of millions of dollars to fight COVID-19.

The company is working to get team members vaccinated and is actively engaging with health departments and public health officials in all the communities where it operates to help facilitate vaccination as soon as supplies are made available.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. For more information, please visit www.jbssa.com