JBS USA Lux S.A. Announces Pricing of its $500M Senior Notes Offering

GREELEY, Colo. — JBS USA Lux S.A. (“JBS USA”) today announced that it, JBS USA Food Company and JBS USA Finance, Inc. have successfully priced at par their offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes maturing December 1, 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes have an interest rate of 3.750%. The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

JBS USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to finance the acquisition of Vivera Topholding BV (the “Vivera Acquisition”), the third largest manufacturer of plant-based food products in Europe, and to pay related fees and expenses, with any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes. If for any reason the Vivera Acquisition is not completed, JBS USA expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of Notes for general corporate purposes.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is one of the world’s largest producers of beef, pork, chicken and packaged food products. In terms of daily production capacity, JBS USA is among the leading beef producers and the second-largest pork and chicken producer in the United States. In Australia, JBS USA is the leading producer of beef, lamb and packaged foods. JBS USA prepares, packages and delivers fresh, value-added and branded beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products to customers in more than 120 countries on six continents. JBS USA is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of JBS, the largest protein company and the second largest food company in the world in terms of net revenue.