JBS Withdraws Offer for Pilgrim’s Pride Shares

GREELEY — JBS SA, the Brazilian parent of JBS USA, based in Greeley, has withdrawn its bid to acquire all outstanding shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC), the Greeley-based poultry-processing company.

“JBS withdrew its offer after it was unable to come to an agreement with the Special Committee of the PPC Board of Directors regarding the terms of the proposed transaction,” JBS said in a press release.

JBS, which owns 80% of Pilgrim’s Pride, had offered to acquire the remaining outstanding shares last fall.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BizWest