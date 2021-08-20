Jennie-O Launches New Turkey Barbacoa Innovation for Foodservice

Jennie-O Turkey Store Meat & Poultry, Retail & FoodService August 20, 2021

WILLMAR, Minn. — Jennie-O Turkey Store announced today the company’s newest, recipe ready turkey innovation that is geared toward foodservice operators – a fully cooked turkey barbacoa seasoned and marinated with paprika, garlic and guajillo chili pepper spices. This lean turkey protein is on trend with consumers who are seeking more flavorful, nutritious menu options.  

“Our new turkey barbacoa is an exciting product that foodservice operators can just heat and shred,” said Katie Lynch, associate brand manager for Jennie-O Foodservice. “We were intentional about the use of guajillo chili pepper for seasoning because it’s one of today’s hottest flavor trends, and we’re proud to offer a lean protein option with great flavor.”

From tacos, bowls and burritos to salads and sandwiches, the new JENNIE-O® turkey barbacoa product offers foodservice operators a nutritious protein option that makes prep convenient, quick and easy and offers consumers an on-trend, protein for Mexican dishes.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.
Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high-quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. JennieO.com

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Jennie-O Turkey Store Proactively Pauses Operations as it Partners with State and Local Health Experts to Implement Testing Program

Jennie-O Turkey Store Meat & Poultry April 29, 2020

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., announced today, out of an abundance of caution, that it will temporarily pause operations at its Melrose facility, located in Melrose, Minn. Based on the latest information about the community spread of COVID-19 in the area, the company decided it was the right decision to pause operations to undergo a facility-wide cleaning that will enhance its already thorough safety and sanitization protocols.

Meat & Poultry

Jennie-O Turkey Store Joins the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jennie-O Turkey Store Meat & Poultry October 20, 2020

Jennie-O Turkey Store will debut a delectable float in the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. During the annual spectacle, the inaugural Jennie-O float will be unveiled to more than 50 million viewers nationwide on Thursday, November 26, live from 34th Street. The addition of the Jennie-O float marks the first time the event and holiday synonymous with turkey will feature a turkey brand.