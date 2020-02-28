Jensen Meat Co. Expands, Adds Two Production Lines

OTAY MESA, CALIF. – Jensen Meat, a U.S.-based ground-beef processor, announced today it has invested $9 million to expand its operations in Southern California, increasing capacity and creating 50 new jobs. Jensen Meat’s newest developments demonstrate the company’s dedication to its local community as it continues unprecedented growth and maintains its promise to support sustainable, responsible production.

Jensen Meat’s expansion will position the company to meet increased customer demand for high-quality beef products. Its fresh processing room, which has capacity for 10 million more pounds per year, is already under construction and is expected to be completed in March. In addition, its two new individually quick frozen (IQF) lines will add 30 million pounds to its capacity. The main plant operations will continue uninterrupted throughout company expansion.

“Our expansion will help us continue leading our industry while supporting our community,” said Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. “Our newly created jobs encourage economic growth and improve local quality of life. As a provider to our schools and businesses – as well as to our national consumers – we see our mission and vision perfectly complimented by this next step.”

Jensen Meat experienced double-digit growth in recent years. The company has recently invested significantly in its operations and development, including the installation of solar-powered cells to decrease waste and reduce its energy footprint. In addition, Jensen Meat expanded into the plant-based industry by securing co-packing relationships with various businesses.

“As we continue to grow, we look forward to involving our community even more,” added Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. “We are only as good as the people who work for us. We wouldn’t be here today without our dedicated team, and we believe our employees’ support will secure our bright future.”

Jensen Meat Company was founded in 1958 by Reggie Jensen and supplies restaurant, retail, foodservice distribution, and school markets. The company stands apart for its rigorous training, its use of the “Buddy System” – a form of job shadowing – and its forward-thinking approach to operations. In addition to employing a staff of nearly 400, Jensen Meat is also active with local nonprofits, including Feeding America and Children’s Hospital.

Additional details about Jensen Meat’s expansion or job creation plans are available upon request. To schedule an interview or for more information on Jensen, visit http://www.jensenmeat.com and find Jensen Meat at http://www.facebook.com/jensenmeat.

About Jensen Meat, Company

Jensen Meat, Co. is a privately held, leading processor and marketer of high-quality ground beef products. Located in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, CA, the company has strong branded products sold under Fat Burger®, Great Value®, Kroger®, Sam’s Choice®, and Sysco®, as well as other licensed product extensions. Founded in 1958 by Reggie Jensen, it produces 75 million pounds of ground beef annually from its new 150,000 sq. ft., state of the art plant and manufactures 250 SKUs of retail and foodservice products such as individually quick-frozen and fresh patties. Jensen Meat products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.