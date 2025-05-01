Johnsonville Brings Back Summer Shandy-Flavored Brats for National Distribution

Andrew Weiland, BizTimes: Milwaukee Business News Meat & Poultry May 1, 2025

Sheboygan County-based sausage maker Johnsonville and Leinenkugel’s, a Molson Coors beer brand, are bringing back Summer Shandy beer-flavored bratwurst this year, but now they will be available nationwide.

First introduced last year, the Summer Shandy Beer Brats were available at retailers in 19 states, including Wisconsin, for a limited time in 2024. A news release from Johnsonville and Molson Coors described the Summer Shandy Beer Brats debut in 2024 as “impressive.”

“We knew this would be a hit in the Midwest, but the national demand was a happy surprise,” said Luke Wacek, associate director of dinner sausage for Johnsonville. “We owed it to consumers to bring the brat back in a bigger, broader way. And we owe it to them to keep making flavors of sausage that no one else will.”

To read more, please visit BizTimes: Milwaukee Business News.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Johnsonville’s ‘Keep It Juicy’ National Campaign is in the Spotlight of New LakePoint Sports Partnership

LakePoint Sports Meat & Poultry July 26, 2024

LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, celebrates their partnership with Johnsonville Sausage, the No. 1 national sausage brand. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of LakePoint Sports and Johnsonville while promoting sportsmanship and positivity as a key activation component of Johnsonville’s national “Keep It Juicy” campaign.