Johnsonville Brings Back Summer Shandy-Flavored Brats for National Distribution

Sheboygan County-based sausage maker Johnsonville and Leinenkugel’s, a Molson Coors beer brand, are bringing back Summer Shandy beer-flavored bratwurst this year, but now they will be available nationwide.

First introduced last year, the Summer Shandy Beer Brats were available at retailers in 19 states, including Wisconsin, for a limited time in 2024. A news release from Johnsonville and Molson Coors described the Summer Shandy Beer Brats debut in 2024 as “impressive.”

“We knew this would be a hit in the Midwest, but the national demand was a happy surprise,” said Luke Wacek, associate director of dinner sausage for Johnsonville. “We owed it to consumers to bring the brat back in a bigger, broader way. And we owe it to them to keep making flavors of sausage that no one else will.”

