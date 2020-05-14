Johnsonville Facility in Holton, Kansas Shut Down due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

WIBW Meat & Poultry May 14, 2020

HOLTON, Kan.- Another Northeast Kansas food processing plant is temporarily halting operations after a “small number of COVID-19 cases” were confirmed at their facility.

A spokesperson for Johnsonville said they suspended production today after five of their employees were confirmed to have the virus at their Holton sausage processing plant.

“It’s a tough decision to halt production, but we appreciate Johnsonville for doing this to help us stop the spread of COVID-19,” says Angie Reith, Jackson County Health Officer. “The Johnsonville team has implemented aggressive safety measures and did so early on to protect their workforce, and those efforts have helped immensely in identifying the virus in the facility as quickly as possible. We’ll continue our collaboration to minimize the spread of the virus.”

