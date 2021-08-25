Johnsonville Launches New Logistics Business

The nation’s number-one sausage manufacturer has launched its new business venture in Johnsonville Transport & Logistics, LLC.

In its 76 years of making sausages, Wisconsin-based Johnsonville, LLC has also been building its expertise and reputation as a top manufacturer that consistently services its retailer customers with efficient, cost-effective and safe logistics services. The company was recognized in 2020 as a FreightWaves Shipper of Choice award winner, within the “Above & Beyond” category.

The new venture taps into its own Johnsonville Trucking, LLC – an asset-based motor carrier business that the sausage brand established in 2000. Starting in August, Johnsonville Transport & Logistics will make its fleet back-haul capacity available for other food and beverage manufacturers, while also developing a carrier partner base to service those same customers.

Johnsonville’s fleet includes 29 reefer trucks (53’ in length) and 29 company drivers, who collectively and consistently achieve a strong safety record and 97% on-time delivery performance for its customers. The company plans to add more drivers and reefer trucks by summer 2022, to bring its truck inventory to 50 and staff of 50 drivers – who won’t be required to live in Wisconsin where the company’s global headquarters is located.

“We created this business to help other customers achieve this mark of excellence,” said Curt Reynolds, Transportation Director for both Johnsonville and Johnsonville Transport & Logistics. “Servicing this food and beverage industry for as long as we have, has provided us with significant industry knowledge and experience about what it takes to deliver OTIF and compliance across the supply chain, while at the same time anticipating the refrigerated trucking industry challenges.”

Reynolds said this new business is excited to serve customers that may experience capacity and higher transportation cost challenges. He added that his team is also ready to develop long-term partnerships with other carriers and to be a creative solution provider for customers.

“We believe that to succeed in this business we need to understand – and consistently deliver – on our customers’ service expectations,” Reynolds explained. “We’ll accomplish that by being solution providers, strong communicators and invest in the right technologies. And all along, we’ll continue to use this new business venture to learn and develop our own employees.”

Customers or carriers interested in working with Johnsonville Transport & Logistics can contact Operations Manager James Brunmeier at 920-453-2586 or by email: JBrunmeier@johnsonville.com. For more information, visit: JohnsonvilleTransportAndLogistics.com.

About Johnsonville Transport & Logistics, LLC

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, serving its products to more than 45 countries and in more than 140 professional, college and semi-pro sports stadiums throughout the U.S.

The Johnsonville Transportation & Logistics business provides predictable service and cost with competitive truck capacity, while also arranging transportation with the company’s asset-based reefer truck fleet, carrier partners and Johnsonville’s freight network.

Johnsonville employs approximately 3,000 members globally. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the privately held company remains family owned today. For additional information, visit www.johnsonville.com.