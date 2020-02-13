Kellogg’s Incogmeato to Launch Vegan Bratwurst and Italian Sausage

Kellogg’s Incogmeato line will introduce meatless pork products this summer, following the lead of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

The food company introduced Incogmeato as part of its vegetarian Morningstar Farms brand in September and said that it would be making meatless versions of burger patties and chicken. Ahead of the March launch for the burgers, Ingcogmeato unveiled two new products: bratwurst and Italian sausage.

The two soy-based pork alternatives will be available in grocery stores in June.

