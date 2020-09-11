Ken Mirando to Serve as Site Lead for Retail Business Services’ New Fresh Meat Facility

Ken Mirando has joined Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, as Campus Lead for the organization’s new fresh meat facility. The facility will be located in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

In this role, Mirando will guide the Retail Business Services fresh meat facility team, collaborate around strategy and growth with Ahold Delhaize USA local brands, and manage the day to day relationship with the strategic partner, Cargill Meat Solutions, which will manage the operations and workforce at the facility. The facility’s fresh meat buyers and transportation manager will report directly to Mirando.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Retail Business Services