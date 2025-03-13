Kevin’s Natural Foods Redefines Convenience With New Stir-Fry Kits

Kevin’s revolutionizes the heat-and-serve entree category by adding vegetables to its signature sous-vide meats and sauces in new Stir-Fry Kits.



STOCKTON, Calif. — Kevin’s Natural Foods is celebrating the nationwide rollout of its new Stir-Fry Kits, the first-ever refrigerated heat-and-serve entrée with a fully cooked protein, sauce, and vegetable component. Perfect for busy weeknights or quick lunches, Kevin’s Stir-Fry Kits take convenience to the next level. Ready in under 10 minutes, the stir-fry kits are designed to simplify mealtime routines and inspire clean eating that makes you feel as good as it tastes.

Like all Kevin’s products, the new Stir-Fry Kits are gluten-free, soy-free and made without refined sugars. They feature:

A hearty serving of vegetables and up to 17 grams of protein per serving

Delicious, bold flavors that put a better-for-you spin on takeout favorites like Honey Garlic Chicken, Sichuan Chicken and General Tso’s Chicken

Tender meat and fresh vegetables – both fully cooked sous-vide style

Simple heat-and-serve preparation, ready to eat in under 10 minutes

With only 1 in 10 Americans1 consuming the recommended daily servings of vegetables and 80% of people2 reporting that they are too tired to cook dinner, Kevin’s Stir-Fry Kits are the antidote for our busier-than-ever lives.

“Kevin’s is proud to be the first to break into the unique category of refrigerated heat-and-serve entrées that brings fully cooked protein, sauce, and vegetables together,” said Becky Graham, CMO at Kevin’s Natural Foods. “The Stir-Fry Kits are a unique and tasty option that perfectly aligns with our mission to make clean eating as effortless as possible.”

Whether you’re tempted by takeout or just need a quick, satisfying meal, Kevin’s new Stir-Fry kits provide the perfect solution without compromising quality or taste. Stir-Fry Kits are now available nationwide at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Harris Teeter, and more. For more information and to find a store near you, visit https://www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com/.

