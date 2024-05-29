Kick Off Summer Grilling Season With National Beef Burger Day

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand serves up burger recipes and tips to keep grills fired up all summer long.

With the weather heating up and cookouts on the horizon, grill master’s everywhere are sharpening their skills and preparing to kickoff summer with beef on the grill. In fact, most men (52%) and about a third of women (35%) consider the ability to properly grill beef to be a top five life skill.[1] The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is celebrating National Beef Burger Day by sharing three juicy, burger recipes and tips to cook your burger to perfection.

For celebrity Chef Josh Capon, burgers are a family favorite. And as the 7-time winner of Rachael Ray’s Burger Bash and owner of Capon’s Burgers, who better to share tips for the perfect burger? “It’s all about knowing how to shape, season, and grill your beef patty just right,” said Chef Capon. “I like to start with a good blend of 80/20 ground beef, season with salt and pepper, and then form the patty a little larger than the bun. You can smash it with a burger press, or just form the patty by hand, but remember, the beef will shrink in and get thicker as it cooks. Finally, only flip once or twice and then leave it alone until the center has a nice internal temperature of 160°F.”

Talk about getting it just right – this Smashburgers with Onion recipe is one you’re not going to want to miss. Featuring double, juicy beef patties with cheese, shallots, fresh thyme, and garlic aioli – this is about as close as you can get to grilling up a restaurant-style burger in your own backyard.

And if you’re looking to load up on beef or get creative with your toppings, this Irish Hills Reuben Burger checks all those boxes. Topped with deli corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing – combining your classic Reuben and burger makes for the ultimate duo.

To top it all off with a little spice, this Mushroom Swiss Burger with Jalapeno Aioli offers just the right amount of kick. Keeping it simple with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and whatever else you like slathered with jalapeno aioli – this burger served with homemade zucchini fries is the definition of a complete meal.

For more ideas and recipes perfect for grilling season, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

[1] Atomik Research Insights & Analytics, “Insights Driven Broadcast PR—NCBA 2024 Beef Burger Day Survey,” April 2024.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.