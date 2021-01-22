Koch Foods Announces $16 Million Expansion, 135 Jobs; City Approves Tax Abatement

Gadsden, AL – Koch Foods has announced a nearly $16 million expansion and 135 jobs that will make the company Etowah County’s second-largest business employer.

The company is investing $15.9 million to expand the production line at its Gadsden poultry processing facility.

The project is expected to bring a total of 135 jobs over the next three years.

The Gadsden City Council approved a 10-year abatement Tuesday of all state and local non- educational property taxes and all non-educational construction-related transaction taxes.

