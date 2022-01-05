Konopelski Kielbasa is Brought Back for a New Generation

Patrick Konopelski has run his catering business in Berks County for decades, serving at thousands of events. If you’ve been to weddings in the Reading area over the years, chances are you have eaten food from Konopelski Katering.

Despite his company’s reputation in the community, Konopelski would occasionally get a phone call from someone wanting to buy some classic Konopelski Kielbasa.

“Because the catering business had the Konopelski name, people called looking for kielbasas,” he said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reading Eagle