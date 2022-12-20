La Porte City, Iowa’s Kramer Sausage Company to Close After 59 Years in Business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat.

The business is now winding down. They’ve stopped processing deer or making new product and are selling what’s left.

”We’ve all kind of aged out. I had longtime employees that were my age or older and they retired. I’ve reached that age now too and my mother would like some time off. Both my parents worked into their mid-80′s so it’s just the right time,” said Joest Kramer, Vice President at Kramer Sausage Company.

