Labeling Guidance on Redirecting Foodservice Product to Retail

We know that the grocery retail and foodservice industry has worked incredibly hard to adjust to the new temporary realities of life during the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic. There are a lot of changes being made in both the private and public sectors, so we wanted to draw your attention to the latest update regarding labeling of foodservice product for redirection to retail channels.

On Monday, March 23rd, the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Safety Inspection Service released a Special Alert in the Constituent Update titled, Temporary Allowances for Labels Going to Retail. The alert notedthe agency will temporarily allow diversion of foodservice labeled product to retailers.

The agency provides guidance on labeling for both bulk product and product in labeled or unlabeled protective coverings. Please visit the USDA’s site to view the full Constituent Update.

VISIT USDA.GOV >