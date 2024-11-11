LaBelle Patrimoine Offers Rare Heirloom Bronze Air-Chilled Whole Turkeys and Select Cuts for Holiday Season

Lancaster, PA. November 8, 2023 – Labelle Patrimoine, the provider of premium poultry products committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability, is pleased to offer small-batch, heirloom bronze whole turkeys for the holiday season.

Whole turkeys can be purchased in limited quantities at select Whole Foods Market stores and at www.labellepatrimoine.com, where premium turkey parts -including whole pre-cut turkeys, boneless breasts, bone-in breasts, thighs, and drumsticks and wings combo packs- are also offered.

Ranging from 10 to 20 pounds, these exceptional, rare birds are raised slowly and humanely, producing rich, flavorful, and tender meat. Unlike most turkeys produced in the U.S., LaBelle Patrimoine’s heirloom turkeys are never given antibiotics, hormones, or animal by-products. They are certified for animal welfare by the Global Animal Partnership.

“We are thrilled to offer something truly special this holiday season with our all-natural heritage turkeys that are slower-grown on small family farms in Central Pennsylvania, surpassing the highest welfare standards in the industry,” said Mike Charles, CEO and founder, LaBelle Patrimoine. “Our turkeys come from a rare breed that has been around for hundreds of years, offering a truly unique and delicious experience for the holiday table.”

With less breast meat than conventional white turkeys, heirloom bronze turkeys, with their gorgeous black and brown feathers, provide more flavorful dark meat, a different experience from the everyday turkey typically served at Thanksgiving and Christmas. LaBelle Patrimoine air chills the birds, meaning no chlorine or added saline is used, and they are packaged at peak freshness with no preservatives.

The all-natural brand provides thawing and cooking tips for its heirloom turkeys and select cuts, typically cooking faster and at a higher temperature.

LaBelle Patrimoine is known for having the highest animal welfare standards in the poultry industry. In addition to turkey, the brand grows an exclusive heritage breed of chickens at a healthier and more humane rate, which leads to exceptional taste and texture. Labelle Patrimoine was the only brand in the world to receive the Good Chicken Award from the Compassion in World Farming this year.

About Labelle Patrimoine:

LaBelle Patrimoine is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of premium poultry products committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability. The company was founded by Mike Charles to provide consumers with delicious and ethically sourced poultry products, including heritage air-chilled chickens, turkeys and organic eggs that are “grown at promised.” For more information, please visit https://www.labellepatrimoine.com/.