Labor Disruptions and Port Closures in Port of Montreal and British Columbia Disrupt Canadian Meat Industry

The Canadian Meat Council Meat & Poultry November 12, 2024

Ottawa, ON – Ongoing labour disruptions and port closures at key Canadian ports, including the Port of Montreal and ports in British Columbia, are causing significant disruptions to the supply chain, further exacerbating shipping delays and supply shortages. The closures are affecting both imports and exports, putting pressure on manufacturers, retailers, and industries that rely on the timely movement of goods.

Two of the Port of Montreal busiest terminals, Viau and Maisonneuve, are responsible for 40 per cent of all container traffic and have been on indefinite strike since Thursday, October 31. In addition, labour disruptions at several major ports in B.C. have severely affected the flow of goods into and out of the province. These delays continue to undermine Canada’s reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality meat products.

“Our sector exports almost $10 billion dollars in red meat products per year” said Chris White, President & CEO of Canadian Meat Council (CMC) and Canada Pork (CP). “Without reliable transportation infrastructure, our members face damage to their reputation, increased costs and wasted food products. This instability is challenging for the member companies, and we cannot afford to let these disruptions continue.”

The CMC is calling for immediate action from the federal government to resolve these labour disputes and restore stability in Canada’s critical trade infrastructure.

About The Canadian Meat Council:

The CMC serves as the national voice for the meat industry, representing federally inspected meat packers, processors, and suppliers of goods and services across the meat supply chain. As an industry association, CMC provides advocacy on behalf of its members and works to secure and improve Canada’s global meat competitiveness. CMC also promotes a balanced diet which includes high-quality and nutritious Canadian meat. CMC provides services to its members with four key priorities: Regulatory Compliance, International Trade, Public and Stakeholder Engagement, and Member services. 

Related Articles

Bakery

Workforce Recruitment Trends & Best Practices in U.S. Commercial Baking

American Bakers Association Bakery December 7, 2021

In October 2021, Cypress Research conducted a member-based study on behalf of the American Bakers Association and the American Society of Baking to assess challenges and best practices in workforce recruitment. Research focused on the following positions in the U.S. commercial baking industry: hourly skilled and unskilled production and transportation. 2016 data comparisons are sourced from ABA and ASB’s 2016 Workforce Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking study.