Labor Disruptions and Port Closures in Port of Montreal and British Columbia Disrupt Canadian Meat Industry

Ottawa, ON – Ongoing labour disruptions and port closures at key Canadian ports, including the Port of Montreal and ports in British Columbia, are causing significant disruptions to the supply chain, further exacerbating shipping delays and supply shortages. The closures are affecting both imports and exports, putting pressure on manufacturers, retailers, and industries that rely on the timely movement of goods.

Two of the Port of Montreal busiest terminals, Viau and Maisonneuve, are responsible for 40 per cent of all container traffic and have been on indefinite strike since Thursday, October 31. In addition, labour disruptions at several major ports in B.C. have severely affected the flow of goods into and out of the province. These delays continue to undermine Canada’s reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality meat products.

“Our sector exports almost $10 billion dollars in red meat products per year” said Chris White, President & CEO of Canadian Meat Council (CMC) and Canada Pork (CP). “Without reliable transportation infrastructure, our members face damage to their reputation, increased costs and wasted food products. This instability is challenging for the member companies, and we cannot afford to let these disruptions continue.”

The CMC is calling for immediate action from the federal government to resolve these labour disputes and restore stability in Canada’s critical trade infrastructure.

