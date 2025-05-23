Laura’s Lean Beef Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Clean Eating

Honoring Founder Laura Freeman’s Vision with a Nationwide Giveaway of Free Beef for a Year

LOVELAND, Colo. — This May marks the 40th anniversary of Laura’s Lean Beef, the brand that changed the way America thinks about beef. Founded on May 21, 1985 by Laura Freeman, a young farmer with a bold vision and a deep respect for people, animals, and the land, Laura’s Lean was a disruption in an industry built on hormones and shortcuts.

When Freeman took the reins of her family’s farm in Winchester, Kentucky, she dared to ask a different question: What if beef could be both better for you and better for the animal? At a time when most producers were focused on adding hormones and antibiotics to fatten cattle faster and increase profits, Freeman took a stand. She built a brand that never used added hormones or antibiotics, long before “clean eating” became a cultural movement.

“Laura wasn’t just ahead of her time, she redefined it,” said Charity Bradley, Director of Marketing and Brands. “She created a new standard for the industry and gave shoppers something they could trust at a time when beef was being pushed out of health-conscious diets.”

Driven by the health trends of the 1980s and a growing consumer focus on low-fat, heart-healthy options, Freeman developed beef that met strict USDA standards for “lean” and “extra lean,” proving that beef could be both flavorful and fit into a healthy lifestyle. The brand quickly earned the trust of families across the country, and has kept that trust for four decades.

Today, Laura’s Lean remains the #1 selling natural beef brand in the U.S., staying true to its roots with no added hormones or antibiotics ever and products made with just one ingredient: beef.

To honor 40 years of loyalty from customers who have brought Laura’s Lean to the dinner table for generations, the brand is launching a national giveaway. Ten lucky winners will receive free Laura’s Lean Beef for a year, a prize awarded as a year’s worth of vouchers to use at their local retailer throughout 2026. The giveaway runs May 21 through September 1, covering the full summer grilling season. Entries can be submitted at laurasleanbeef.com.

“This milestone is a celebration of the people who believe in honest food, clean labels, and products they can feel good feeding their families,” Charity Bradley added. “In an industry where brands have come and gone, Laura’s Lean has stood the test of time, and we’re just getting started.”

With an especially strong following among Boomers and Gen X, the brand is now attracting a new generation of Millennial and Gen Z shoppers who prioritize simple ingredients and meaningful values in the food they buy. While many brands call themselves natural, Laura’s Lean takes it further: “natural” means never-ever added hormones or antibiotics for the life of the animal, not just minimal processing.

As the brand moves into its next chapter, it continues to reflect Laura Freeman’s legacy of doing what’s right, not just what’s easy.

About Laura’s Lean

Laura’s Lean Beef was founded in 1985 in Winchester, Kentucky with the belief that cattle should be raised without added hormones or antibiotics, and that eating beef can be part of a healthy lifestyle. For 40 years, Laura’s Lean has offered premium, clean-label products made with one ingredient– beef, and today Laura’s Lean is the #1 selling natural beef brand in the United States. Laura’s Lean is part of the Meyer Natural Foods family of brands, and is available in over 11,000 stores in 49 states and online at Meyer Market.