Let Beef Take Your Big Game Party to the Endzone

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand shares celebration dance-worthy game day recipes.



DENVER, Colo. — Whether you’re rooting for Kansas City or Philadelphia, fans can agree on one thing – football season is better with beef. That’s why the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is sharing some fan favorite game day recipes ahead of kickoff.

While the commercials get going and the coin toss gets underway, it’s the perfect time to start off with a good dip. This Cheeseburger Dip combines ground beef with your favorite cheese and burger toppings for that classic burger taste – just dip with potato chips and you’ll have all the flavors of your favorite meal in one melty bite. Another great option is this Cheesy Beef Artichoke Dip. It takes the traditional artichoke dip up a notch and it uses leftover Beef Pot Roast, so with a little planning ahead, it’s quick and easy to prepare.

For those cheering in red and yellow, these Bite Size Sweet and Spicy Beef Ribs will serve up that Kansas City Barbecue taste in party-style format. This recipe takes country-style rib bites and tosses them in sweet chili garlic sauce and brown sugar, but you could use your favorite barbecue sauce instead for a custom dish. Either way, these bite size ribs will keep your guests fueled for whatever happens during the game.

And for fans in green, or anyone who loves a good cheesesteak, these Three-Way Crumbled Beef Sandwiches are both customizable and budget-friendly. Starting with a seasoned ground beef base on a hoagie bun, you can top it with all your favorite add-on’s – like bell peppers, onions, and cheese whiz to make your own variation of a Philly Cheesesteak.

For more recipes for your Big Game party, visit our Game Day Recipes collection on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.