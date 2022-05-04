Lightlife Raises the Bar on Plant-Based Chicken with Launch of Two New Products

CHICAGO–Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Lightlife™ (“Lightlife”), is making it easy to lighten up mealtime this spring with its all-new Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Plant-Based Chicken Strips. Available now at Publix and Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, the un-breaded plant-based chicken items are a breakthrough innovation made with simple ingredients to remarkably mimic the texture and flavor of traditional chicken. Lightlife’s new plant-based chicken products up the ante on plant-based protein options currently available in the category.

“Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Strips deliver a chicken-like eating experience and versatility that is unmatched. These products reflect our vision of relentlessly evolving the product designs, utilizing ingredient technologies delivering on consumers’ expectations for taste, color and texture,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Chicken Strips bring out each ingredient’s natural flavor while offering nine and six grams of protein per serving, respectively. The brand leverages high-moisture extrusion (HME) technology to deliver a juicy texture similar to the traditional chicken experience that is unmatched in the current plant-based protein market. They are made with pea protein, non-GMO Project Verified and vegan certified, and contain no artificial flavors. The new items can be found in the frozen meat section at Publix and in the produce section at Whole Foods Market.

Lightlife was first to market fresh plant-based chicken with its breaded Lightlife Plant-Based Fillets and Tenders at retail in May 2021. Now, the new Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Chicken Strips make it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy delicious plant-based chicken as their center-of-plate protein in sandwiches, salads and more. Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken is also used in the prepared foods department at more than 500 Whole Foods Market locations across North America.

“Plant-based chicken is the #2 selling plant-based protein segment based on dollar sales, with a category size of $308 million1, creating a significant opportunity to drive the segment forward and bring in new consumers,” said Adam Grogan, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We’re excited to invite consumers to experiment with Lightlife plant-based chicken breasts and strips across a variety of hot and cold applications.”

Lightlife is on a mission to make plant-based eating more accessible and meeting consumers where they are on their plant-based journeys without judgment. The two new products are the latest additions to the brand’s leading plant-based chicken portfolio, including breaded Plant-Based Chicken Fillets, Plant-Based Chicken Tenders, and Smart Tenders Plant-Based Chicken.

For recipe inspiration and to find Lightlife at a store near you, visit Lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

1 Source: SPINS Total US L52WE 12/28/21)

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).