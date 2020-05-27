Lightlife Reinvents Plant-Based Protein Line with Simpler Ingredients and New Look

CHICAGO- Lightlife® (“Lightlife”), owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, today announced sweeping changes to its product portfolio to deliver the cleanest ingredient labels in the plant-based meat category. Driven by growing consumer demand for products with ingredients they understand, Lightlife is making it easier for consumers to make healthier food choices by offering plant-based meat products made only with simple, recognizable ingredients, like pea protein, brown rice, dried red bell pepper, and beet and cherry powders.

To define its new brand and business strategy, Lightlife conducted the most comprehensive research study in plant-based protein history, connecting with more than 11,500 consumers to better understand their values and expectations from plant-based protein. The study uncovered five unique demand spaces that define specific consumer needs for plant-based protein in different occasions. Within these demand spaces, consumers’ needs aren’t always satisfied by existing brands and product offerings. In fact, consumers’ needs went unmet 98% of the time when looking for plant-based protein with simple, recognizable ingredients.1

“Our research shows that consumers want to recognize what’s in their plant-based food, but that need is currently unmet. Our goal is to combine great taste and the simplest ingredients so that consumers can choose the products that make them feel good, and never guilty,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods.

In line with the new research, Lightlife also unveiled a full brand redesign. The logo is now more balanced and approachable, with a spark of inspiration. In addition, the packaging stands out with bright colors, appetizing food visuals, and bite-sized nutritional information. Shoppers will find the reformulated Lightlife Plant-Based Burger, Ground, Italian Sausage, Bratwurst Sausage, Breakfast Links and Breakfast Patties in their grocer’s meat section. This is the first step in Lightlife’s year-long journey to reformulate and revamp the brand’s full product portfolio.

“We modified our design to better appeal to our target consumer and to align with our belief that food should instill confidence and reflect moderation, not extremes,” added Curtin. “Lightlife believes life is complicated and your food shouldn’t be.”

Lightlife’s newly-reformulated products are rolling onto shelves this week at over 12,000 retail stores across the U.S. and in coming weeks in Canada, just in time for summer grilling season. Included in the first wave of renovation is the Lightlife Plant-Based Burger, the hero of the brand’s pea protein-based product line. With 20 grams of protein and only 5 grams of saturated fat, the burger was reformulated to remove modified corn starch, yeast extract and ascorbic acid and only include ingredients you know, like pea protein, coconut oil, garlic powder and beet powder.

Lightlife is putting its new and improved Lightlife Burger to the test in The Burger Showdown, a virtual competition from Off the Menu and Uber Eats that pairs over 40 celebrities with chefs from their favorite local restaurants to create the ultimate custom burger in celebration of National Burger Day on May 28. Lightlife, the official plant-based partner of The Burger Showdown, will be featured in three match-ups featuring Max Greenfield, Sarah Hyland and Sasha Pieterse. Fans can watch videos on each pairing and vote on their favorite burger creation on theburgershowdown.com. They can also enjoy at home through Uber Eats delivery in participating cities from May 28-31.

For more information on Lightlife, visit lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

1GL DCG Survey. Final data, collected 8/9/19. N = 7,000; BCG analysis.