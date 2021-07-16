Lipari’s Sausage, INC. is now offered Nationwide Through Mr. Checkout’s Direct Store Delivery Distributors

“The Taste That Creates Memories”A world of wonderful Pork products from the Lipari Family. When it comes to making fine quality meat products, the Lipari Family is proud to be called “Old Fashioned”! Lipari’s Sausage, INC. guarantees to offer the consumer with Only the Highest Quality Ingredients, No Preservatives, 100% Gluten Free, All Natural Ingredients, Hand selected cuts of locally sourced pork!

“A Tradition of Quality”: The Lipari’s began producing and selling sausage and other meat products more the 100 YEARS AGO! Since then, prized Old-World recipes have been handed down from generation to generation. Today, as always the name Lipari is synonymous with freshness and exceptional quality. While Lipari products always meet, and often exceed U.S.D.A. standards, the Lipari Family is even prouder that their meats satisfy a more important critic… the consumer.

In 1979 Joseph Lipari and his children, James and Marilynn, Formed Lipari’s Sausage Inc. For over 50 years Lipari’s Sausage, Inc. has been a proud family owned and operated buisness. To date the Lipari’s tradition of being a family owned buisness runs deep with in its roots. Over the years all generations of Joseph Lipari’s family such as his grandchildren, his daughters, and son in law have kept the tradition alive by following in his footsteps, and by keeping the reputation and standards of Lipari’s Sausage, INC. renown and with in the family.

They offer a vast variety of Italian pork, and chicken products. Some of those products are our Lipari’s Pork, Sweet, Hot, & Luganiga style Italian Sausage (we offer specialty flavors like cheese and parsley, Habanero Pepper Jack, Mozzarella and Broccoli Rabe, peppers and onions). For those looking for a more healthy alternative we offer a full product line of flavors of our Italian Chicken Sausage and Chicken Sausage Sausage Patties. Try Our award winning Hand-tied pork Braccioli, made from lean pork butt, sliced, seasoned, Rolled and hand-tied.

* PORKETTE PORK ROASTS – Cut from Cellur-Trim pork butt and hand-netted, with absolutely no water injected. Porkettes are available in many delicious varieties. (Porkette with Italian-Style Seasonings, Porkette with BBQ Seasonings, and Porkette with chinese Style Seasonings). Lastly Our Lipari’s Breakfast Sausage is unmatched

* Lean, juicy and succulent. Full of country goodness. Made of the highest quality pork from corn-fed hogs. Subtly spiced and ready for the pan. Available in 21 ml sheep casing or 28 ml hog casings. Lipari’s Sausage is a Complete In-house Production center!

U.S.D.A inspected Lean pork is further checked at the Lipari’s Sausage, INC. center, then fine trimmed to meet our Lipari’s low-fat standards all stainless steel equipment assures unyielding adherence to the strictest sanitary conditions. The pork is ground, and specially seasoned and mixed in 500-pound batches and then transferred into state of the art Sausage stuffers. Once inserted into high quality natural casings, the sausage goes through a drying process before being packaged for shipment. Only the absolute minimum of preservatives is used, and fillers are never added! From our family to your family we are happy to provide elite, top tier quality products that will bring your families together.