Make Birdies Count Back for Second Round at RBC Canadian Open

Think Turkey and Golf Canada Player Challenge to Benefit First Tee – Canada

TORONTO – This summer, Think Turkey is proud to return as an official partner of Golf Canada and this year’s RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club from May 30 to June 2, and the CPKC Women’s Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary from July 25 to 28.

The partnership includes the 2nd Annual Make Birdies Count challenge at both events, calling on players to make ‘turkeys’, (known as three birdies in a row – or better!) to benefit First Tee – Canada, a national organization focused on introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people, with a donation of up to $15,000.

The inaugural year of the Make Birdies Count initiative saw a total of 58 turkeys at both events, including one from defending champion Nick Taylor on his winning hole!

“This is a natural partnership for us, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved in our first year,” said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. “Our hope this year is to see more turkeys on the course to help introduce more youth to the character-building game of golf.”

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Think Turkey this year and to bring back the impactful Make Birdies Countchallenge,” said Tim McLaughlin, Chief Marketing Officer, Golf Canada. “With Canadian golfers doing especially well on the course this year, we hope this program inspires Canadian youth at First Tee – Canada to continue to work towards their dreams.”

This year, each turkey achieved at the RBC Canadian Open and CPKC Women’s Open will benefit First Tee – Canada directly, with $100 per turkey donated. The Make Birdies Count program will also expand, with an amateur player being recognized each month for achieving the most turkeys, and a subsequent donation being made to their provincial First Tee chapter.

Graham DeLaet, Canadian Golf Broadcaster and PGA TOUR Player, returns this year as an ambassador for the Make Birdies Count challenge, promoting it to players, media, the Golf Canada network and fans through interactive golf clinics, engaging content and more.

“We’re proud to continue the Make Birdies Count challenge to help support and empower youth across the country, a cause that has always been important to the Canadian turkey industry,” said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors.

The daily ‘turkey tally’ will return, shared throughout the RBC Canadian Open and CPKC Women’s Open on Golf Canada’s website and social channels. To learn more, Canadians can visit ThinkTurkey.ca.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors’ Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The five-year, fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 319,000 golfers and 1,400 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada’s mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

About First Tee – Canada

First Tee enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills curriculum, First Tee creates learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do. In 2020, Golf Canada partnered with First Tee to launch First Tee – Canada. Together, the partnership brings First Tee’s youth development emphasis to strengthen Golf Canada’s junior golf activities – previously conducted under the Future Links brand – that reach kids in communities, schools, and golf facilities.