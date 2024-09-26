Makers of HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon Launch First-Ever Co-Branded Bacon with CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

Hormel Meat & Poultry September 26, 2024

Fans can now purchase this ‘baconic’ collaboration at select retailers nationwide

The makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon are introducing the category’s first-ever co-branded bacon in partnership with CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ cereal, and the combination of sweet and salty never tasted better. The limited-edition product delivers a crisp, sugary crust with a delicious balance of cinnamon, sugar, salt and savory bacon taste. CINNADUST™ seasoning blend is hand-rubbed onto thick-cut bacon and held overnight for optimal flavor.

Two brands with a passionate fanbase, this craveable collaboration is meant for snacking, pairing and enjoying during any hour of the day. As the boldest of all bacon brands and a leader in product and flavor innovation, the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon bring unrivaled expertise to the partnership with CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ — an iconic cereal from General Mills with a cult-like following. BLACK LABEL® CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ Bacon officially takes bacon to the next level.

“Sweet and savory is such a classic combination, and blasting BLACK LABEL® bacon with our CINNADUST™ seasoning blend is a no-brainer to deliver the epic flavor our fans love in even more ways,” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing manager for CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ cereal.

BLACK LABEL® CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ Bacon will be on shelves beginning Sept. 16 at select retailers nationwide while supplies last.

“It doesn’t get more iconic than HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon and CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ cereal, so we went big with our first-ever co-branded bacon product,” said Aly Sill, senior brand manager for HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. “We’re excited to bring fans a bacon that is packed with flavor and blasted with CINNADUST™ seasoning blend for any eating occasion.”

Following the announcement of BLACK LABEL® CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ Bacon, the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon will continue to bring fans the unexpected with more delicious partnerships and limited-time products in 2025 and beyond.

