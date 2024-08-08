Makers of the HORMEL BLACK LABEL Brand Showcase Non-Breakfast Potential of Bacon With Latest Limited-Edition Flavor: Garlic Rosemary

HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon brand team to consumers: Think beyond breakfast

AUSTIN, Minn. — The makers of the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand offer the widest selection of flavored bacon in the industry. They are proud to announce the latest addition to their portfolio of tasty options. For a limited time, consumers are invited to indulge their bacon cravings with the all-new HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Garlic Rosemary flavored bacon, available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

“The HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand is boldly pushing the boundaries of bacon beyond breakfast with our latest limited-edition flavor,” said Aly Sill, senior manager of the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand. “By introducing these limited-edition flavors, we are bringing a new generation of consumers into the bacon category by offering a selection of options that no other brand can match.”

According to recent research, Millennial and Gen Z shoppers continue to demand new, exciting and sophisticated flavors, yet the same consumer group tends to ignore bacon as a common ingredient in non-breakfast recipes. The HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand team is attempting to bridge that gap, inviting younger consumers to enjoy bacon beyond breakfast with the introduction of their latest flavor innovation.

“This complex flavor profile is best served wrapped around a juicy steak or in a creamy pasta carbonara,” Sill said. “Breakfast bacon is a classic and time-honored tradition, of course, but the culinary potential of bacon stretches far beyond breakfast. Try our limited-edition Garlic Rosemary flavored bacon today, and you’ll see — and taste — what we mean!”

Garlic Rosemary flavored bacon is just the latest in a recent line of limited-time flavor offerings from the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand; Ranch Bacon and Apple Cider Bacon have also been offered in the last year. This flavor-forward approach will continue into the future, Sill said, as more exciting innovations from the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

For more information on the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand, including product information and where to buy, visit blacklabelbacon.com.

About the Hormel® Black Label® Brand

Bacon plays a larger-than-life role in consumers’ lives. It’s more than food. It’s a symbol, a feeling, an experience. That’s what the makers of the Hormel® Black Label® brand believe. First established in 1963, the Hormel® Black Label® brand is the fastest-growing bacon brand in America and continues to push the bacon world forward, offering a portfolio of flavor-forward products that no other brand can match. For more information on all Hormel® Black Label® products, including nutritional information, recipes and where to buy, visit blacklabelbacon.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company’s list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.