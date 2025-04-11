Making Sense of Supply, Pricing and Navigating the Market

Amid anticipated shifts in cattle supply and evolving market dynamics, Certified Angus Beef (CAB) remains well-positioned to navigate the beef sales road ahead. At the recent CAB Foodservice Leaders Summit, Clint Walenciak, vice president of product services for CAB, addressed how producer profitability, strategic specification adjustments, and resilient demand will help stabilize the brand’s beef supply chain through herd size and pricing shifts in 2025 and beyond.

“When we think about the components of demand that are in our favor in a big way, supply conditions, and how we’re going to change, adjust and remain relevant, there’s no reason to hit the panic button,” Walenciak said.

Over the past two years, the market braced for a decline in fed cattle harvest, driven by the shrinking size of the nation’s cow herd. In 2025, analysts project that the fed cattle harvest will decline by 3%, or roughly 700,000 head, with further reductions anticipated in 2026.

