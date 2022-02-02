MamaMancini’s Announces National Authorization with Amazon Fresh for its Branded Retail Line Including Plant-Based Meatballs

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today announced that it has received a nationwide authorization from Amazon Fresh, an online grocery delivery service operated by Amazon.com, with shipments to consumers beginning in February.

Amazon Fresh is currently available in most major U.S. cities as well as 23 physical locations in key domestic markets. Amazon Fresh has a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat and seafood, as well as a range of prepared foods. Items can be ordered online 24/7 through the Amazon Fresh website and are available for home delivery on the same day or the next day, depending on the time of the order and the availability of delivery slots.

Six (6) consumer-oriented products including beef meatballs and sauce, cheese-stuffed beef meatballs and sauce, plant-based meatballs and sauce, turkey meatballs and sauce, cocktail beef meatballs and sauce, and jumbo economy pack beef meatballs and sauce were ordered as part of the new authorization.

“Inclusion in Amazon Fresh’s invitation-only family of online and in-store grocery products – part of the largest e-commerce retailer in the world – is a highly promising milestone in MamaMancini’s direct-to-consumer business,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “Online grocery sales are expected to represent 20% of the overall U.S. grocery retail market in the next five years, significantly accelerated by consumer trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Mercatus/Incisiv study.

“In addition to its ongoing home delivery or in-store pick up offerings, Amazon Fresh started opening brick-and-mortar grocery stores in new markets in 2021 and is rapidly announcing new locations. While initial shipments will be modest, we see a significant long-term opportunity in further penetration as Amazon Fresh scales operations nationwide. I look forward to serving its large base of satisfied customers, helping to build sustainable value for all stakeholders,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meat loaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC and through Amazon Fresh. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.