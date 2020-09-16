MamaMancini’s Announces New Customer Authorizations Including Walmart, Whole Foods, Winn Dixie and Weis Supermarkets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that it has secured new customer authorizations, both in terms of new locations and expansion of existing placements, at over 2,500 major nationwide for shipment this quarter.

The new customer authorizations include a cycle rotation at select 1,500 Walmart locations nationally, as well as additions in merchandising locations at 500 Whole Foods Kitchens nationwide, 500 Winn Dixie locations in the Southeast and 170 Weis Supermarkets in the Mid Atlantic region. In addition, the Company will be introducing several new items for sale through QVC – which has served as a highly productive direct-to-consumer opportunity for the Company.

Products ordered for the new authorizations include MamaMancini’s 2.5# Family Pack Meatballs, 3 Cheese Meatball Pasta Bowls, Sausage & Peppers Pasta Bowls, Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowls, Spinach Lasagna Roll Ups, Antibiotic-Free Beef & Turkey Meatballs as well as Beef Meatloaf with Tangy Sauce.

“I am thrilled to announce yet another series of new customer authorizations which will ship in the months of September and October, further expanding our product distribution at over 2,500 tier-1 storefronts nationwide,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We see a significant opportunity in further penetration in top national retailers such as these and look forward to executing upon the immense opportunity facing our Company today.”

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

