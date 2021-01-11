MamaMancini’s Launches Major New SiriusXM and Multi Faceted Marketing Campaign in Honor of Centennial of Ana Mancini

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has launched a new SiriusXM national radio campaign, which will air an estimated 1,000 commercials, commencing January 11th, 2021. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the world’s largest audio entertainment company, reaching more than 70 million people with its audio products and services.

The campaign follows the success of multiple prior radio campaigns through SiriusXM. MamaMancini’s expects to air up to 1,000 commercials on major SiriusXM radio channels including, but not limited to, Fox, MSNBC, CNN, Fox HDL News, CNN HDL News, ESPN, Comedy Central, Bloomberg, CNBC and up to 15 additional channels.

The theme of the campaign will focus on the 100th anniversary of Ana Mancini’s arrival in the United States in 1921 through Ellis Island, the grandmother of co-founder and Company ambassador Dan Mancini. The dishes she created were passed down for generations, but never written down, until Dan founded MamaMancini’s to share her home style, old world Italian food with the world. To listen to the radio advertisement, please click here.

“We are pleased to launch this new commercial campaign with SiriusXM following the incredible success of our prior campaigns, and in honor of a special woman whose recipes inspired our Company’s authentic products,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “This is part of our multi-channel, national marketing campaign consisting of social media, several major QVC airings, Sirius XM and in-store merchandising. QVC is the World’s largest direct to consumer marketer and is seen in over 100 million homes in the USA.

“Sirius has a reach of over 70 million recipients – their broad national reach is a critical part of our advertising strategy and a driver of consumer sales, as evidenced by our 80% quarter-over-quarter growth in net income in the third quarter. I look forward to continued long-term shareholder value creation, supported by the ongoing success of our marketing strategy,” concluded Wolf.

