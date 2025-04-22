Maple Leaf Farms Launches New Content Series on Labor-Saving Duck Solutions for Foodservice Operators

Foodservice Cooking with Liv series starts with introducing labor-saving Sous Vide Duck Breast



LEESBURG, Ind. — Foodservice professionals looking to streamline kitchen operations without compromising on quality can now access a new social media series called Foodservice Cooking with Liv to discover labor-saving duck recipes and menu options.

“Our Cooking with Liv social media series has been inspiring consumers with duck preparation tips and unique recipes for years,” said Director of Marketing Olivia Tucker Ruddell. “Now we want to offer menu and labor-saving solutions to culinary professionals through our Foodservice Cooking with Liv series.”

Foodservice Cooking with Liv will be a weekly series, featuring one-minute posts on Instagram highlighting foodservice batch recipes and preparation tips. The series will begin in April with a focus on Maple Leaf Farms Sous Vide Duck Breast, a versatile, fully cooked product that is easy to prepare as an entrée or an addition to appetizers, salads, pasta & more!

“We recognize that chefs and restaurateurs don’t always have an abundance of time to search out the latest labor-saving products,” said Ruddell. “Our goal with this series is to introduce them to time-saving tips and product recommendations that can help them maximize their savings and back of house efficiency.”

Culinary professionals will be eligible for an exclusive $30 per case rebate on Maple Leaf Farms’ Labor Saver line of products through participating foodservice distributors for a limited time to make it easier for operations to incorporate Foodservice Cooking with Liv ideas into their menus this summer.

“Because our sous vide duck breast can be prepared and incorporated into a menu in a myriad of ways, it is a great way to kick off this new series,” said Ruddell. “It is a high-quality product that is simple to prepare and portion, making it a great solution for foodservice operators.”

Maple Leaf Farms Labor-Saver line is available for purchase through foodservice distributors. For more information, visit https://mapleleaffarms.com/summerrebate.

About Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America’s leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit mapleleaffarms.com.