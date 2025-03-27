Maple Leaf Farms Launches Tucker Reserve Duck Product Line  

Premium duck products offer key quality features and precise sizing for foodservice



LEESBURG, Ind. — Maple Leaf Farms is introducing a new Tucker Reserve line of premium duck products for chefs and restaurant operators. Minimally processed and antibiotic-free, the Tucker Reserve Boneless Duck Breast and Tucker Reserve Whole Duck products offer precise sizing, helping foodservice professionals maximize the value of their menu offerings.

“Our Tucker Reserve line is perfect for foodservice professionals seeking top-of-the-line duck products,” said Director of Marketing Olivia Tucker Ruddell. “Products in this line are not marinated and offer more precise sizing than our standard foodservice line.”

The Tucker Reserve line features minimally processed all-natural duck that is certified Halal with no antibiotics used- never ever. Tucker Reserve Boneless Duck Breast cases are packed with 16 individual vacuum-sealed duck breasts ranging in size from 7-7.7 oz. Tucker Reserve Whole Ducks are packed six per case and are available in 5-5.5 lb. and 5.5-6 lb. sizes.

“Ducks for these speciality products are raised without antibiotics on small family-owned farms in Northern Indiana,” said Ruddell. “Each farm adheres to our Trident Stewardship Program, which involves certification and audits for duck well-being.”

Tucker Reserve products are now available for purchase through foodservice distributors. The Tucker Reserve Whole Duck is also available to consumers at select retailers. For more information, visit https://mapleleaffarms.com/products/tucker-reserve.

About Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America’s leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit mapleleaffarms.com.