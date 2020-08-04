Maple Leaf Foods Closes Sale of Drummondville Poultry Plant to Giannone Poultry

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Maple Leaf Foods Inc., (TSX: MFI) announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its poultry plant in Drummondville, Quebec, including the associated supply, to Giannone Poultry of St. Cuthbert, Quebec.

In connection with the sale, Maple Leaf Foods and Giannone have entered into a three-year supply agreement that will allow Maple Leaf Foods to maintain its supply of fresh chicken. The completion of this transaction is part of Maple Leaf Foods’ overall network optimization strategy.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, Lightlife™, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.