Maple Leaf Foods Closes Sale of Drummondville Poultry Plant to Giannone Poultry

Maple Leaf Foods Meat & Poultry August 4, 2020

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Maple Leaf Foods Inc., (TSX: MFI) announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its poultry plant in Drummondville, Quebec, including the associated supply, to Giannone Poultry of St. Cuthbert, Quebec. 

In connection with the sale, Maple Leaf Foods and Giannone have entered into a three-year supply agreement that will allow Maple Leaf Foods to maintain its supply of fresh chicken.   The completion of this transaction is part of Maple Leaf Foods’ overall network optimization strategy. 

