Maple Leaf Foods Launches Maple Leaf 50/50, a Range of Products Made With Half Premium Meat, Half Plant-Based Protein and Natural Ingredients

TORONTO – Just in time for at-home grilling this summer, Canadians curious about plant-based protein can now incorporate it into their meals without compromising on great taste with new Maple Leaf 50/50™, an innovative range of products from Maple Leaf Foods.

Maple Leaf 50/50™ fusion protein products are made with 50% premium meat and 50% plant-based and natural ingredients to deliver the taste, satisfaction, and sensory experience of traditional meat products. The range of Maple Leaf 50/50™ products is available in major grocery stores across Canada.

Interest in plant-based protein is growing, with 55% of Canadians thinking about reducing their meat consumption1. As a leading North American producer of meat and plant protein products, Maple Leaf is committed to providing Canadian families with more choices. Maple Leaf 50/50™ is a direct response to Canadians’ desire to eat sustainably. By offering the taste and texture of traditional meat products, a simple and easy to understand list of ingredients, and 50% of the meat, Maple Leaf 50/50™ helps Canadians enjoy the foods they love, while feeling good about the choices they’ve made for their family and the planet.

In fact, the Maple Leaf 50/50™ line of products carries a new Carbon Zero logo, reflecting the fact that Maple Leaf Foods is the world’s first major food company to become carbon neutral.

“There has been significant growth in the meat-alternatives category, but the taste, texture and long list of ingredients have been barriers for some consumers who want to explore plant-based protein foods,” says Casey Richards, SVP Marketing and Innovation, Maple Leaf Foods. “Providing delicious options that reflect the way Canadians live, cook and grill is a priority for us at Maple Leaf. We are proud to launch Maple Leaf 50/50™ and introduce fusion protein as a balance of meat and plant-based protein for Canadians who love meat protein but want to make sustainable food choices.”

The new Maple Leaf 50/50™ product line includes:

Maple Leaf 50/50™ Burger: A beef & plant-based burger made with premium beef, pea protein and natural ingredients, delivering 21g of protein per serving.

#GrillingForGoodness

To inspire Canadians as they prepare for at-home grilling this summer, Maple Leaf is hosting a #GrillingForGoodness Facebook and Instagram Live Chat series featuring Chef Vanessa Gianfrancesco and grilling experts Maddie and Kiki. For three weeks leading up to and including on National Barbecue Day (July 13), Canadians are invited to join Maple Leaf for summer grilling tips and how-to’s from the experts. Each live chat will include grilling demonstrations featuring the Maple Leaf 50/50™ range of products and answers to Canadians’ grilling questions to make your at-home BBQ a delicious success! Tune in for good food and good conversation at 6:00 pm EST on June 23, June 30 and on July 13 as Maple Leaf Foods celebrates National BBQ Day with Maple Leaf 50/50™.

You can find Maple Leaf 50/50™ in the fresh meat section of your local grocery store. For more information, visit www.mapleleaf.ca/maple-leaf-50-50 or follow Maple Leaf on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Maple Leaf Foods



Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneider’s®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.TM and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).