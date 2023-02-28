Maple Leaf Foods Names Dennis Organ President of Pork Complex

Maple Leaf Foods Meat & Poultry February 28, 2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI), an iconic Canadian branded food company, today named industry veteran Dennis Organ as President of its Pork Complex. Organ’s appointment follows the company’s recent announcement of changes to its Senior Leadership Team as it embarks on its next chapter of value creation focused on leveraging its network of world-class facilities, accelerating its innovation agenda and elevating its operational excellence system.   

Organ is a distinguished industry executive with more than 27 years of history in the food industry, including 11 years with Smithfield Foods, where he held a variety of key roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer.  He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and has a strong track record as an innovative thinker, leading complex global food and meat processing organizations.

“We are extremely pleased to have Dennis join our Team.  His deep knowledge and experience in the pork business, together with his strong leadership skills, make him the ideal person to lead our Pork Complex,” said Curtis Frank, President and Chief Operating Officer. “He is an incredibly talented leader who shares Maple Leaf Foods’ deeply-held values, and is committed to advancing our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth as we create shared value for all our stakeholders.”

Maple Leaf Foods’ Pork Complex is a world-class operation and a leading producer of pork from pigs raised without antibiotics and sows raised in open housing.  The Pork Complex supplies pork to Maple Leaf Foods’ prepared meats business and is a premier provider of quality fresh pork to customers and consumers in North America and internationally. 

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (“Maple Leaf Foods”) is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 14,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

