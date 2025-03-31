Margherita Spices Up Menus with New Jalapeño Pepperoni

Smithfield, VA – Margherita, a leading supplier of authentic specialty Italian meats from Smithfield Culinary, is turning up the heat with its latest creation — Jalapeño Pepperoni. Crafted with passion and using only the highest-quality ingredients, this fiery twist on a classic delivers the perfect balance of bold heat and savory richness, making it easy for foodservice operators to elevate their menus with on-trend, craveable flavors.

The new Jalapeño Pepperoni is the brand’s latest addition to its lineup of distinctive premium pork products. As a trailblazer in specialty Italian meats, Margherita’s innovation elevates the iconic flavor of pepperoni with the fiery kick of fresh jalapenos. It is not only a delightful addition to pizza, but Jalapeño Pepperoni’s versatility makes it a perfect complement to appetizers, sandwiches and Italian dishes.

Hot Menu Trends

While pepperoni continues to top the list as America’s most popular pizza topping, diners are increasingly seeking bold flavors and sensory excitement. According to Datassential, one in four U.S. restaurants offer jalapeños as a pizza topping, with menu mentions of “jalapeño” and “pizza” increasing 18% over the past year.

“Today’s diners enjoy experimenting with bold and unexpected flavor profiles while still appreciating familiar ingredients,” said Edward Wayda, marketing director for Smithfield Culinary. “Our new Jalapeño Pepperoni enables operators to effortlessly tap into this demand, providing them with an approachable yet surprising ready-to-use ingredient.”

Product Highlights:

Crafted from the finest meats, seasoned and cured using traditional techniques for premium quality. Bold Meets Bolder: Custom made for today’s flavor seeker, the combination of savory pepperoni and spicy jalapeño creates a flavor powerhouse sure to elevate any dish.

Explore recipes and products at www.smithfieldculinary.com/margherita. Foodservice operators interested in Jalapeño Pepperoni product samples or rebate opportunities can visit www.smithfieldculinary.com/margherita/sample-request.

About Margherita

Crafted with passion, using the highest standards and traditional techniques, Margherita offers distinctive tastes your guests will savor at every meal. The committed care you put into your menu is matched by our dedication to providing only the finest select meats, which we season, cure and package with pride, using only the most sustainable practices. From dried, cured prosciutto and hard salamis, to capicola and pepperonis in a variety of formats, you can take sandwiches, appetizers, sides and entrees to a whole new level and make even the simplest offering exceptional. For more information, visit SmithfieldCulinary.com/Margherita.

About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield®, Margherita® and Smoke’NFast®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldCulinary.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.