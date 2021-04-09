Meat Institute Becomes Founding Member of National COVID-19 Community Corps to Accelerate Vaccine Push

WASHINGTON – Furthering its commitment to accelerate vaccination for frontline meat and poultry workers and assist vaccination efforts for all Americans, the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today (Thursday) became a founding member of the national COVID-19 Community Corps, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) initiative.

Meat and poultry workers are eligible to receive vaccines in 44 states (source: Food and Environment Reporting Network), but increased supplies and distribution are urgently needed to build on comprehensive measures instituted since spring 2020 that have brought case rates nearly 90% lower than in the general population.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts commented:

“As a founding member of the national COVID-19 Community Corps, the Meat Institute is proud to partner with HHS and leaders across America to support vaccine information and access for the 500,000 meat and poultry workers who keep food on Americans’ tables and our farm economy working.”

Through March 28, 2021 (latest data available), reported daily cases averaged 2.21 per 100,000 meat and poultry workers (data source: FERN), compared to 18.07 per 100,000 people in the U.S. population (data source: New York Times). To learn more about the meat and poultry sector’s COVID-19 prevention and support measures, click here.

To learn more about the national COVID-19 Community Corps, click here.

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.